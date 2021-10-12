South Ga. farm offers an agritourism destination in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - When we think of farmers, agriculture and produce come to mind, but in honor of National Farmer’s Day, WALB News 10 is highlighting other kinds of farmers in South Georgia.

Steve Hendley and his wife Janet are the owners of Fifth Day Farm.

Steve Hendley, along with his wife Janet, owns Fifth Day Farm.

From petting animals to playgrounds and photo-ops, they offer a different kind of farming experience to the community.

“My wife and I have both been attached to farming all of our lives. I’ve always lived in the country. When I was young, I did produce farming. My wife always had livestock, she always loved animals, so it’s in our blood,” said Hendley.

What started with dozens of chickens grew to ducks, goats, pigs, donkeys, alpacas, cows, rabbits and even ponies.

Eventually becoming a small business.

“If it’s raised on a farm in Georgia, we have it. We had so many animals here, people would stop and be like, ‘can we see your animals,’” said Hendley.

Fifth Day Farm is an agritourism destination, a place for outdoor recreation, educational opportunities, a spot for special events, and most importantly, a safe haven for animals.

The farm raises livestock, rescues and cares for them.

Fifth Day Farm in Valdosta offers an agritourism destination.

“I talk to a lot of people that come to the farm and we are, you know, two to three generations removed from that agrarian tie that people had. And so people in their 20s, people in their 40s really never had that tie. The exposure is not there, so what we try to do is recreate that exposure, that feel you would’ve had if you lived in a farm,” said Hendley.

Creating an experience for the community for any occasion, whether it’s seasonal festivals, birthday parties, private events, goat yoga classes or just a day visit, this family-owned spot provides a farming feel loaded with friendly, furry friends.

