Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

South Ga. farm offers an agritourism destination in Valdosta

Fifth Day Farm is an agritourism destination, a place for outdoor recreation, educational...
Fifth Day Farm is an agritourism destination, a place for outdoor recreation, educational opportunities, a spot for special events, and most importantly, a safe haven for animals.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - When we think of farmers, agriculture and produce come to mind, but in honor of National Farmer’s Day, WALB News 10 is highlighting other kinds of farmers in South Georgia.

Steve Hendley and his wife Janet are the owners of Fifth Day Farm.

Steve Hendley, along with his wife Janet, owns Fifth Day Farm.
Steve Hendley, along with his wife Janet, owns Fifth Day Farm.(WALB)

From petting animals to playgrounds and photo-ops, they offer a different kind of farming experience to the community.

“My wife and I have both been attached to farming all of our lives. I’ve always lived in the country. When I was young, I did produce farming. My wife always had livestock, she always loved animals, so it’s in our blood,” said Hendley.

What started with dozens of chickens grew to ducks, goats, pigs, donkeys, alpacas, cows, rabbits and even ponies.

Eventually becoming a small business.

From petting animals to playgrounds and photo-ops, they offer a different kind of farming...
From petting animals to playgrounds and photo-ops, they offer a different kind of farming experience to the community.

“If it’s raised on a farm in Georgia, we have it. We had so many animals here, people would stop and be like, ‘can we see your animals,’” said Hendley.

Fifth Day Farm is an agritourism destination, a place for outdoor recreation, educational opportunities, a spot for special events, and most importantly, a safe haven for animals.

The farm raises livestock, rescues and cares for them.

Fifth Day Farm in Valdosta offers an agritourism destination.
Fifth Day Farm in Valdosta offers an agritourism destination.

“I talk to a lot of people that come to the farm and we are, you know, two to three generations removed from that agrarian tie that people had. And so people in their 20s, people in their 40s really never had that tie. The exposure is not there, so what we try to do is recreate that exposure, that feel you would’ve had if you lived in a farm,” said Hendley.

Creating an experience for the community for any occasion, whether it’s seasonal festivals, birthday parties, private events, goat yoga classes or just a day visit, this family-owned spot provides a farming feel loaded with friendly, furry friends.

Creating an experience for the community for any occasion, whether it’s seasonal festivals,...
Creating an experience for the community for any occasion, whether it’s seasonal festivals, birthday parties, private events, goat yoga classes or just a day visit, Fifth Day Farm provides a farming feel loaded with friendly, furry friends.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole
Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Man charged with murder in killing of Georgia officer on 1st shift
Hill was arrested
Cordele man charged with unwanted sexual contact

Latest News

The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing foreclosure
Erynn Allison is a 17-year-old student at Tift County High School. She started showing...
Tifton student competing in Georgia National Fair livestock competition
Sumter County
Solar tech company to bring over 500 jobs to Sumter Co.
BASF expands its facility in Sparks.
BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility