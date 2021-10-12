Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee.(Adrian Sainz | AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two U.S. Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. It was the third high-profile shooting in or near that west Tennessee city in weeks.

U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link said that three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in a prominent Memphis neighborhood. FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said the shooting was carried out by a third postal service worker, who shot him or herself.

No identities or motive were released by authorities at an initial news briefing late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon following the shooting, and federal authorities also gathered at the site.

A white four-door car was towed from the scene, but it was not clear who it belonged to.

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis,” USPS said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

The violence follows other shootings in the Memphis area in recent weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole
Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Man charged with murder in killing of Georgia officer on 1st shift
Hill was arrested
Cordele man charged with unwanted sexual contact

Latest News

Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At...
‘Climb the airplane,’ pilot told before California crash
In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance...
Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park
Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near...
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City Commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business