Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday.

The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

