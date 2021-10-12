Next Dougherty Co. vaccine incentive event set for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday is the next time you can get $100 for getting your first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be behind the Albany Civic Center. This incentive-based event is an effort to help Dougherty County reach 75% of vaccinated residents.

Sam Allen is the director of Dougherty County EMS. (WALB)

EMS Director Sam Allen said at the first event, they were able to vaccinate more than 500 hundred people in 5 hours.

“(Some) 493 of those 538 were first-time vaccines. We had a huge outpouring of people that came out on the first event,” said Allen.

With that in mind, organizers are making a few changes to make sure they can serve the number of people who may be returning for their second shot plus more.

Allen said they’re expanding the size of the drive-thru tent to help cut down on wait time some people experienced the first time around.

“We’re going to have more inoculators on site. We’re also expanding the site area where people go and collect their $100 gift card,” said Allen.

They’re only offering the Pfizer vaccine. Those 12 and older can get the shot there.

Cedric Scott is the Albany fire chief. (WALB)

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott said he’s excited about where Albany and Dougherty County are at.

“I remember a time in our community where there was no vaccine. Testing was just getting off the ground, there were long lines. (Tuesday), the opportunity for people to be tested for COVID-19 is plentiful. Now you can get a vaccination if you want one,” said Allen.

Both said now is the time to get the vaccine to make sure you are protected for the holidays and help avoid a spike in cases.

To receive the gift card, you must be 18 or older and show proof of residence. If you’re a student at Albany Technical College or Albany State University, just bring your college ID to participate. The event is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

