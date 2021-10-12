Meet Darrion, Ga’s youngest certified election worker

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The youngest certified election official in the state works at the Lowndes County Board of Elections Office.

Darrion Ratliff is only 15-years-old.

Ratliff said it all began last year. His mom who works at the elections office needed some help.

What started as moving equipment around and setting up turned into an official position.

After multiple online classes and some training in Atlanta using the elections equipment, Ratliff got his certification.

He’s now an election technician assistant on the payroll.

Ratliff said he’s glad to start working and getting real experience before graduating high school.

”It’s pretty good to get early experience of what you want to do around the field. When you grow up, so then when you’re creating your resume, you can have something on that to help you out and have a higher chance of getting hired. And having more experience with it so you actually know what you’re doing and testing out if you actually enjoy what you’re doing,” said Ratliff.

Every day after school, he clocks in and sometimes even on the weekend.

Ratliff hopes to move up positions at the elections offices or do something with IT around this field.

Ratliff said his favorite part of the job is working with the equipment, technology and meeting new people.

