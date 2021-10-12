Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting

Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity...
Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity members after getting into a verbal altercation with someone at a party and opened fire into a crowd of people.(Gray Television)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man charged in connection to a shooting that left one person paralyzed back in 2020 has been sentenced to prison, according to the Albany Police Department.

Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity members after getting into a verbal altercation with someone at a party and opened fire into a crowd of people.

Dennis was sentenced to 40 years, with 26 years to serve in prison on Oct. 8.

Albany police said he wounded several people, paralyzing an 18-year-old man that had dreams of going into the U.S. Army.

He was charged with several counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

On 11/13/20, Markeise Dennis shot at several ASU Band fraternity members. The band members were having a get-together at...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole
Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Man charged with murder in killing of Georgia officer on 1st shift
Hill was arrested
Cordele man charged with unwanted sexual contact
The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing foreclosure

Latest News

WALB
Liberty House observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Wear Purple Day is on Oct. 21.
Liberty House observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month this month
Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Phoebe Putney (Source: WALB)
Phoebe keeps ‘foot on the gas’ with COVID vaccines