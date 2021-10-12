Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man charged in connection to a shooting that left one person paralyzed back in 2020 has been sentenced to prison, according to the Albany Police Department.

Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity members after getting into a verbal altercation with someone at a party and opened fire into a crowd of people.

Dennis was sentenced to 40 years, with 26 years to serve in prison on Oct. 8.

Albany police said he wounded several people, paralyzing an 18-year-old man that had dreams of going into the U.S. Army.

He was charged with several counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

On 11/13/20, Markeise Dennis shot at several ASU Band fraternity members. The band members were having a get-together at... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021

