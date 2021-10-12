Liberty House observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month this month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Liberty House is an Albany nonprofit that provides services to victims of domestic violence.

They are hosting events all month long to get the word out to the community about their resources, and to help people understand what domestic violence is and how they can help when they encounter it.

Dianne Rogers is the executive director at Liberty House. (WALB)

Liberty House Executive Director Diane Rodgers said they are excited about participating in Wear Purple Day on Oct. 21.

“That’s a nationwide day, so we encourage businesses to wear purple to show support of domestic violence, maybe have a conversation and encourage everybody to wear purple and have that conversation about what domestic violence is. We are more than happy to come out and speak and talk about to any businesses and organizations that would like us to come out. Just to show your support on the 21st and then send us pictures of yourself wearing purple,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers said the conversation about domestic violence does need to shift. She identifies one of the worst things you can do as an ally to someone in an abusive relationship.

“Individuals in the community blaming the victim. We had it most recently with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie when she went missing, individual started saying, ‘why does she stay with him and why did she do this,’ when we should be changing the narrative to ‘why is he hitting her, why is he allowed to get away with this, why is he doing this?’ A lot of people tend to blame the victim and that is on the worst things you can do and if you’re the friend to someone who is a victim, asking the person, ‘well, why don’t you just leave why are you staying,’ is damaging,” said Rodgers.

Liberty House has a 24-hour crisis line that victims can reach out to for help or safety planning by calling (229) 435-7065.

