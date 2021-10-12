ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to a high-pressure system, we continue to remain dry in SGA through the near future forecast. This high-pressure system will mainly usher in winds that are coming out of the east which will ring in more moisture. However, we will stay dry thanks to there being little to no lift in the air. This will help temperatures feel warmer across the area in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be an influx of cloud cover across the area, but do not worry. This will just provide a little shade in a few spots.

The best chance for rain will not appear until Saturday as a cold front slowly drifts west from the central portion of the country toward us here in Southwest Georgia. This front system will not have a robust impact on all weekend plans. The main window is during the afternoon and evening, but overnight already looks to be dry. No severe weather is likely from this system either. There will be a decrease in temperatures after the cold front passes. Highs could reside in the upper 70s with the cooler upper 50s returning for morning lows.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.