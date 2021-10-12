Albany City Commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard doesn’t want another liquor store in east Albany. He is coordinating a press conference on Thursday to get that point across.

At their next meeting, commissioners will decide on whether to give an east Albany business, 1515 Clark Ave., a liquor license.

Jon Howard, the Ward 1 Albany City Commissioner, is opposed to the proposed liquor license for an east Albany business. (WALB)

Commissioner Jon Howard said as a resident of east Albany, he feels there are already too many liquor stores in east Albany.

“We definitely need economic development, but we want economic development that’s something we can be proud of,” said Howard.

Howard said in many cases, owners work in one place and live in another.

“They go into underprivileged, poor, low-income neighborhoods, especially minority neighborhoods. They make their money and, unfortunately, live in other cities and communities,” said Howard.

He gave some ideas of what they need in the area to help positive economic development.

“We certainly want restaurants. We need upscale stores in the area and the neighbors and we don’t want another liquor store,” said Howard.

The press conference will be at 1513 Clark Ave. (WALB)

Concerned citizens, homeowners and ministers of east Albany will be there to help support this movement.

If you attend, they ask you to wear a mask and social distance.

This issue will be on the Albany City Commission agenda on Oct. 26.

Howard said if you can’t make it, call your city commissioner before the meeting to tell them how you’d like them to vote.

If you’d like to come out and voice your opinion, they’re holding that conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday. It will be at 1513 Clark Ave.

