4 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Worth County
Worth County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were killed in a wreck that happened Saturday in Worth County, according to Deputy Coroner Jimmy Nelms.

Michael Hall, 71, Bobbie West, 78, Catherine Poke, 85, and Rosa Johnson, 83, were killed in the wreck, which happened on GA-112 at the North Road intersection.

A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was going south on GA-112 and tried to take a curve in the road, according to a Georgia State Patrol incident report. Another car, a 2001 Toyota Camry, was going north and also tried taking a curve on the road.

The report states the Chevrolet crossed the center, hit the Camry head-on and then overturned into a ditch.

