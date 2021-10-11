Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valwood volleyball downs Dominion Christian for second straight state title

Valwood defeated Dominion Christian on Saturday night to claim their second straight GISA title
Valwood defeated Dominion Christian on Saturday night to claim their second straight GISA title(Source: Val Gallahan)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend will forever be one to remember for the Valwood volleyball team, capturing their second straight state title on Saturday night outlasting Dominion Christian in five sets.

A night that saw the Valiants battle, after dropping the first two sets the ladies would claw all the way back to finish their season on top of GISA AAA.

It was a big night for a program that continues to excel, and a night that the Valiants won’t soon forget.

“I don’t know what else to compare it too but Disney World, you know there is so much preparation, you get so excited for going, it’s the happiest place on earth but no, I think holding that trophy was the happiest place on earth and it’s such an awesome feeling to be able to look back on that and we’ll get to enjoy that for a little bit before we start prepping for the next season,” said Valiants head coach Val Gallahan. “Not a lot of teams get to finish their season or their career with a win and so just earlier today you know in a group message, some of the seniors were thanking the team for being able to send them out that way so they understand.”

It was a big night for the Valiants who are now back-to-back state champions.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing possible foreclosure
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 8: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
On Friday, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Timmons Drive.
Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Albany Federal Building
18 South Georgians charged in federal drug, gun crimes

Latest News

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 8: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Edmund Burke vs. Brookwood
Edmund Burke vs. Brookwood
Valwood vs. SGA
Valwood vs. SGA