Valwood volleyball downs Dominion Christian for second straight state title

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend will forever be one to remember for the Valwood volleyball team, capturing their second straight state title on Saturday night outlasting Dominion Christian in five sets.

A night that saw the Valiants battle, after dropping the first two sets the ladies would claw all the way back to finish their season on top of GISA AAA.

It was a big night for a program that continues to excel, and a night that the Valiants won’t soon forget.

“I don’t know what else to compare it too but Disney World, you know there is so much preparation, you get so excited for going, it’s the happiest place on earth but no, I think holding that trophy was the happiest place on earth and it’s such an awesome feeling to be able to look back on that and we’ll get to enjoy that for a little bit before we start prepping for the next season,” said Valiants head coach Val Gallahan. “Not a lot of teams get to finish their season or their career with a win and so just earlier today you know in a group message, some of the seniors were thanking the team for being able to send them out that way so they understand.”

It was a big night for the Valiants who are now back-to-back state champions.

