Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lily Pad hosts ‘Touchdowns and Tunes’

Touchdowns and Tunes starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Touchdowns and Tunes starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.(Lily Pad)
By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lily Pad Sane Center is preparing for one of their first fundraisers this year.

After having to cancel last year, they are hosting “Touchdowns and Tunes” this year at Austin’s Fire Grill in Albany.

There they have bands, food and attendants can watch two primetime SEC football games.

The funds from this fundraiser help Lily Pad give a helping hand to sexual assault victims.

Lily Pad CEO Mary Martinez said they are looking forward to hosting this event after having to cancel in the past.

“It’s been very tough for us since COVID. We operate 24/7. Rape and abuse does not have a timeline. It still happens, whether there’s a pandemic or not. So we’re very excited to finally bring us event back,” said Martinez.

If you’d like to go, general admission tickets are $20.

The event is outdoors so people can social distance.

Touchdowns and Tunes starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole
Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing foreclosure
On Friday, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Timmons Drive.
Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death

Latest News

Residents in the Southgate neighborhood are asking for either speed bumps, a four-way stop or...
Dougherty Co. neighborhood asks for help getting drivers to slow down
The money comes from the federal government to help homeowners devastated by storms.
Dougherty Co. awarded $3.3 million in storm relief grant
Some 105 flags were put up to remember victims of domestic violence.
Albany mayor proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler
‘Let this be a safe place this weekend’: Dougherty Co. coroner sends safety message ahead of ASU homecoming