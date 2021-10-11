Lily Pad hosts ‘Touchdowns and Tunes’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lily Pad Sane Center is preparing for one of their first fundraisers this year.

After having to cancel last year, they are hosting “Touchdowns and Tunes” this year at Austin’s Fire Grill in Albany.

There they have bands, food and attendants can watch two primetime SEC football games.

The funds from this fundraiser help Lily Pad give a helping hand to sexual assault victims.

Lily Pad CEO Mary Martinez said they are looking forward to hosting this event after having to cancel in the past.

“It’s been very tough for us since COVID. We operate 24/7. Rape and abuse does not have a timeline. It still happens, whether there’s a pandemic or not. So we’re very excited to finally bring us event back,” said Martinez.

If you’d like to go, general admission tickets are $20.

The event is outdoors so people can social distance.

Touchdowns and Tunes starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

