Gas demand rises, so does the price

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 7.7¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.02 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 8.5¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.06 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.74 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.40 a gallon, a difference of 66¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon today.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.99 a gallon, up 6.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.92.

Macon- $3.00 a gallon, up 10.9¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.90.

Atlanta- $3.02a gallon, up 4.1 ¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.98.

”Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago. The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.”

