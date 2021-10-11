Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass...
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Court filings show that experts have concluded that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is not competent to stand trial.

However, the filings posted Monday show a judge has granted prosecutors’ request for Ahmad Alissa’s mental health to be evaluated a second time.

The initial evaluation report was not released. However, according to a filing by prosecutors, the experts provisionally diagnosed the 22-year-old with an unspecified mental health condition that limits his ability to meaningfully converse with others.

According to the excerpts, they concluded that he can’t currently assist his lawyers in defending him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole
Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing foreclosure
On Friday, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Timmons Drive.
Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death

Latest News

Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved...
Zoo renames sloth habitat in honor of late toddler who loved sloths
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, Brian Witherell displays a Colt .45-caliber pistol that once...
Al Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill