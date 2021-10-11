Dougherty Co. neighborhood asks for help getting drivers to slow down

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents from one Dougherty County neighborhood are asking the Dougherty County Commission for help to make drivers slow down.

Residents in the Southgate neighborhood are asking for either speed bumps, a four-way stop or both. They’re hoping taking those measures will help to slow down traffic.

Willie Dawson is the president of the Southgate Homeowners Association. (WALB)

President of the Homeowner’s Association Willie Dawson said something needs to be done for the safety of homeowners and families in the neighborhood.

“They sped through Astoria Drive. They went through an intersection and I don’t know what they were doing they lost control and run up in our neighbors’ yard, tore her place up and hit her neighbor’s car,” said Dawson.

Dawson said this wasn’t the first or only incident.

After bringing these issues to the commission a few weeks ago, commissioners decided to have a speed test done.

Public Works Director Chuck Mathis said the speed study was set up on the wrong side of the neighborhood. (WALB)

Public Works Director Chuck Mathis said there were some communication issues with the city contractors who conducted the study. Mathis said the speed study was set up on the wrong side of the neighborhood.

“With that in mind, we know we did not get a true accurate reading of the traffic that people travel, so it’s our recommendation we do the speed study,” said Mathis.

Dawson said they brought the issue up in 2016 but nothing was done, and they’re still waiting.

“The excuse that I got was you got people living there that have been going through there (for) 40 or 50 years. They’re not going to be conscious of the stops signs,” said Dawson.

Commissioner Anthony Jones said even if the speed test doesn’t show a need for speed bumps, there needs to be an alternative. (WALB)

Commissioner Anthony Jones said even if the speed test doesn’t show a need for speed bumps, there needs to be an alternative.

“We’ve had two accidents out there, so that’s a problem. In case the speed study doesn’t come out, then we need to already have an alternative,” said Jones.

Speeding has led to accidents in the neighborhood. (WALB)

Commissioner Gloria Gaines agreed with Jones, adding there does need to be an alternative because not everyone likes speed bumps.

“I think the better question is how can we stop the speeding that’s being experienced? What’s the best solution rather than presupposing speed bumps,” said Gaines.

The county is planning its next survey to get a better idea of what needs to be done.

