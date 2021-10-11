Dougherty Co. awarded $3.3 million in storm relief grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Dougherty County was awarded a little over $3.3 million at the county commission meeting.

The money comes from the federal government to help homeowners devastated by storms.

This is part of the federal emergency management hazardous mitigation grant program. The program is designed to help those homeowners who live in areas that are prone to natural disasters.

County Administrator Mike McCoy said this grant is going toward 18 homes, most of them being in Radium Springs. (WALB)

County Administrator Mike McCoy said this grant is going toward 18 homes, most of them being in Radium Springs.

“This has been going on since 2017 that these folks first applied to have their homes purchased and here we are, almost 2021 and they’re just now getting an award letter. Homeowners have the ability to say, ‘hey, I don’t want to reside at this location anymore because I have spent as much as I (was) dealing with disasters,’” said McCoy.

McCoy said homes that the government buys from homeowners become the county’s property.

He said the land is taken off payroll and can no longer be used for development and only for green space.

The Dougherty County Commission will vote either to accept or not accept the grant next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.