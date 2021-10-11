Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. awarded $3.3 million in storm relief grant

The money comes from the federal government to help homeowners devastated by storms.
The money comes from the federal government to help homeowners devastated by storms.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Dougherty County was awarded a little over $3.3 million at the county commission meeting.

The money comes from the federal government to help homeowners devastated by storms.

This is part of the federal emergency management hazardous mitigation grant program. The program is designed to help those homeowners who live in areas that are prone to natural disasters.

County Administrator Mike McCoy said this grant is going toward 18 homes, most of them being in...
County Administrator Mike McCoy said this grant is going toward 18 homes, most of them being in Radium Springs.(WALB)

County Administrator Mike McCoy said this grant is going toward 18 homes, most of them being in Radium Springs.

“This has been going on since 2017 that these folks first applied to have their homes purchased and here we are, almost 2021 and they’re just now getting an award letter. Homeowners have the ability to say, ‘hey, I don’t want to reside at this location anymore because I have spent as much as I (was) dealing with disasters,’” said McCoy.

McCoy said homes that the government buys from homeowners become the county’s property.

He said the land is taken off payroll and can no longer be used for development and only for green space.

The Dougherty County Commission will vote either to accept or not accept the grant next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole
Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing foreclosure
On Friday, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Timmons Drive.
Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death

Latest News

Residents in the Southgate neighborhood are asking for either speed bumps, a four-way stop or...
Dougherty Co. neighborhood asks for help getting drivers to slow down
Touchdowns and Tunes starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Lily Pad hosts ‘Touchdowns and Tunes’
The S.O.S. wants a federal probe
SOS Raffensperger wants DOJ probe of Fulton shredding
Hill was arrested
Cordele man charged with unwanted sexual contact