Cordele man charged with unwanted sexual contact

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, October 3, Cordele Police responded to the Care Connect Urgent care on 16th Avenue, for a reported sexual assault.

A woman complained the Joshua Hill, 27, had sexually assaulted her by making unwanted sexual contact with her. Hill was charged with first-degree improper sexual contact by an employee or agent.

Police say that anyone with information on this case should call the Cordele PD at 229-276-2921 or 229-276-2690.

