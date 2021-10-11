Ask the Expert
Cool and Calm Starts Ahead

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Clear skies will follow us in to the afternoon with temperatures getting into the mid 80s. Dew points remain low so conditions will remain fairly pleasant. The next few days will feature highs in the mid 80s, trending closer to 90 degrees by Friday. Lows will continue to be in the mid 60s. Both are above normal for this time of year. A front will pass on Saturday, Tanking our temperatures to the 50s to begin next week. Temperatures during the day near 80 degrees Sunday and Monday.

TROPICS

2 systems have a low chance to form over the next few days. One is south of Hispaniola. The other one is east of the Lesser Antilles. Neither is expected to cause impacts to south Georgia as shear should limit their developments.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

