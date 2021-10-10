Ask the Expert
Game of the Week: Ware County @ Coffee

Ware County and Coffee met in this week's Game of the Week
Ware County and Coffee met in this week's Game of the Week(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week Friday night brings us to Douglas for easily one of the best matchups the state of the Georgia has to offer.

Coffee playing host to Ware County with a border war trophy on the line.

Two teams opening up region play and looking to prove just why they are ranked inside the top 10.

A rivalry that goes back decades, Coffee with a slight lead all-time and they have also taken three of the last four.

Coffee is hoping to remain unbeaten and they know how much this one means, these two schools are just 40 miles apart and there is no love lost between the two sides.

It’s a measuring stick game here in 2021 and the Trojans are ready to dive into a new chapter on Friday night.

”It’s a big game for both communities you know we’ve started a few years back, about four to five years ago maybe longer but we started a border war trophy and you know it’s a big game for both communities and it’s what South Georgia football is all about,” said Trojans head coach Robby Pruitt. “They have got a great program and you know two communities that have a passion for football and it’s a fun night. They are a good football team, anybody that beats this team is going to be a quality team and boy they are scary.”

Kickoff from Douglas is set for 7:30pm Friday night.

