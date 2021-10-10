Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Dougherty County School Superintendent and State School Board member David “Butch” Mosely passed away Friday, according to Byrant Funeral Home.
He was 80 years old.
The memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Farm in Climax. Rev. Lynn Hurley will be officiating.
Gov. Brian Kemp also gave his condolences on Mosely’s passing.
