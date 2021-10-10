Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Dougherty County School Superintendent and State School Board member David “Butch” Mosely passed away Friday, according to Byrant Funeral Home.

He was 80 years old.

The memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Farm in Climax. Rev. Lynn Hurley will be officiating.

Gov. Brian Kemp also gave his condolences on Mosely’s passing.

Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken to hear of the passing of State School Board member Butch Mosely. Butch dedicated his career to putting students and teachers first, and our state is better for his service. Please join us in praying for his family and loved ones. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.