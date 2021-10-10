Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former DOCO superintendent David ‘Butch’ Mosely dies

Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
Dr. David "Butch" Mosely (WALB image)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Dougherty County School Superintendent and State School Board member David “Butch” Mosely passed away Friday, according to Byrant Funeral Home.

He was 80 years old.

The memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Farm in Climax. Rev. Lynn Hurley will be officiating.

Gov. Brian Kemp also gave his condolences on Mosely’s passing.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing possible foreclosure
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 8: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
On Friday, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Timmons Drive.
Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Albany Federal Building
18 South Georgians charged in federal drug, gun crimes

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Vidalia shooting sends man to hospital
WALB
Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death
The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mall facing possible foreclosure
Some 105 flags were put up to remember victims of domestic violence.
Albany mayor proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month