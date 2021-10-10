ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We have another chance to enjoy pleasant fall weather with temperatures mainly sitting in the 80s through the evening before we fall into the lower 60s overnight. Clear skies will also continue with a few areas that could have a few foggy patches. As we head into Monday, skies will continue to remain clear with plentiful sunshine. However, we will see temperatures beginning to take a climb on the warmer side as some highs reach into the upper 80s and low 90s. The high-pressure system that will dominate this regime will stay strong through the workweek. This will allow for high temperatures to climb more and more each day along with dew points rising as winds begin to blow out of the east.

Next weekend is when things will truly begin to change as a cold front approaches Southwest Georgia. This frontal system looks to weaken before it reaches south Georgia, but it will still bring in a few chances for rainfall on Saturday of next week. Temperatures will also rebound closer to typical fall highs into the lower 80s and lower 60s. There could even be evidence of highs in the upper 70s and lower in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.