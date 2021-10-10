Ask the Expert
AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10

Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982.
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) -Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

