AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10

(AP) -Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

