Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

