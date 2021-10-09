Ask the Expert
Pleasant fall weather is in store for Sunday.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A clear and calm start to the day on Sunday as temperatures fall into the middle 60s. There could be a few spots that feature a bit more fog and mist. Otherwise, the sun will shine in earnest by the afternoon with temperatures staying on the warmer side of fall. Highs in the mid-80s and lows will stay warm as well into the upper 60s. Most of this will be due to an influence from an upper-level ridge, so expect dry conditions to linger into the next work week as well. Warm (the Mid 80s & mid-60s) and dry will stick around the 5 days out of the workweek, but mid-week is when dew points could start rising. This will add to the warm feeling, but as the high-pressure system weakens during the next weekend. We could see a reprieve in temperatures with a slight chance for rain.



