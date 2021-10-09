Albany mayor proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Mayor Bo Dorough signed a proclamation making October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

They placed 105 purple flags in front of the Judicial Building to remember domestic violence victims.

The flags represent the lives lost in 2020 and 2021 to domestic violence from the 17 counties Liberty House serves.

Dianne Rogers, executive director of Liberty House, said the flags are a reminder that you can be here today, but may not be tomorrow.

Liberty House is a nonprofit, domestic violence program, tending to victims’ every need.

“Whether it’s temporary protective order, safety planning, domestic violence education, we assist with childcare. We have emergency shelter. We establish a case plan based on what that individual may need,” said Rogers.

Dorough said a home should be a place of unconditional love.

“Crime of domestic violence violates the individual’s privacy and dignity security and humanity. Liberty House has sheltered 90 women, 67 children and provided 2,728 nights of victims abuse in fiscal year 2021,” said Dorough.

He urged residents to use this month as an education period.

“To educate themselves about the impact of domestic violence and support the efforts of our local shelter,” said Dorough.

Rogers said that support from the community is needed to bring awareness.

She added domestic violence happens to every socioeconomic class, race and gender.

“It can happen to anyone. It’s not just physical abuse, it’s emotional, financial, psychological. So, if you are being abused, reach out for help. Maybe leaving today isn’t the answer for you, but there is a way to plan to get out of that situation safely,” said Rogers.

If you or someone you know needs help, call their crisis hotline at (229) 439-7065.

