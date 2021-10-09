Ask the Expert
Albany Mall facing possible foreclosure

The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Mall will be facing possible foreclosure, according to Manager Charles Cook.

The mall could face being bought at a public auction in November.

Cook said he feels the mall will still prosper under new ownership.

Cook also told WALB News 10 he was made aware of the possible foreclosure when the notice of sale was published.

WALB is still working to learn more about how this will affect day-to-day operations.

