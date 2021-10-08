Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piggly Wiggly Food For Less opening in Albany in November
New Albany grocery store opening, looking to hire
The Chamber and Bankers Asso. both spoke out against the Biden idea.
Ga. bankers, Chamber decry Biden plan to share bank balances
The Ally Johnson Case
A year later: Ally Johnson’s family, community still grieving over her death
BASF expands its facility in Sparks.
BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility
The Cuthbert Police Department is investigating a string of shootings that left one person hurt...
Cuthbert police still investigating a string of recent gunfire incidents

Latest News

A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Albany Federal Building
18 South Georgians charged in federal drug, gun crimes
The family of a missing woman who was later found dead released video of the suspect being...
Family of missing Fla. woman found dead blasts police response; video shows encounter with suspect