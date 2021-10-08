Week 8: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Week 8 Game of the Week brings us to Douglas for easily one of the best matchups the state has to offer. Coffee playing host to Ware County with a border war trophy on the line. Two teams opening up region play and looking to prove just why they are ranked inside the top 10. When it comes to 5A, all the talk surrounds Warner Robins, but these two are right there as well and looking to show that. A rivalry that goes back decades, Coffee with a slight lead and they have also taken three of the last four. But the Gators will be looking to make it two straight. Coffee hoping to remain unbeaten and they know how much this one means. These two schools are just 40 miles apart and there is no love lost between the two sides.

Game of the Week:

Ware County @ Coffee County

GHSA

Alcovy @ Colquitt Co

Cedar Grove @ Lowndes

Westside (Florida) @ Valdosta

Dougherty @ Bainbridge

Cairo @ Monroe

Westover @ Thomas Co Central

Crisp County @ Peach County

Sumter County @ Jackson

Cook @ Berrien

Early County @ Fitzgerald (Saturday game)

Worth County @ Thomasville

Baconton @ Barbour Co, AL

Pelham @ Miller County

Mitchell County @ Terrell County

Pataula Charter @ Sneads

Randolph Clay @ Seminole County

Irwin County @ Atkinson County

Brooks County @ Lanier County

Clinch County @ Turner County

Wilcox County @ Dublin

Deerfield @ Strong Rock Christian

GISA

Valwood @ SGA

John Hancock @ Georgia Christian

Edmund Burke @ Brookwood

Gatewood @ Southland

Grace Christian @ Westwood

Westminster Schools of Augusta @ Crisp Academy

Independent

Stewart County @ Baker County

