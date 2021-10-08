Ask the Expert
Week 8: Friday night football scores and schedules

WALB's Week 8 Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Week 8 Game of the Week brings us to Douglas for easily one of the best matchups the state has to offer. Coffee playing host to Ware County with a border war trophy on the line. Two teams opening up region play and looking to prove just why they are ranked inside the top 10. When it comes to 5A, all the talk surrounds Warner Robins, but these two are right there as well and looking to show that. A rivalry that goes back decades, Coffee with a slight lead and they have also taken three of the last four. But the Gators will be looking to make it two straight. Coffee hoping to remain unbeaten and they know how much this one means. These two schools are just 40 miles apart and there is no love lost between the two sides.

Game of the Week:
  • Ware County @ Coffee County
GHSA
  • Alcovy @ Colquitt Co
  • Cedar Grove @ Lowndes
  • Westside (Florida) @ Valdosta
  • Dougherty @ Bainbridge
  • Cairo @ Monroe
  • Westover @ Thomas Co Central
  • Crisp County @ Peach County
  • Sumter County @ Jackson
  • Cook @ Berrien
  • Early County @ Fitzgerald (Saturday game)
  • Worth County @ Thomasville
  • Baconton @ Barbour Co, AL
  • Pelham @ Miller County
  • Mitchell County @ Terrell County
  • Pataula Charter @ Sneads
  • Randolph Clay @ Seminole County
  • Irwin County @ Atkinson County
  • Brooks County @ Lanier County
  • Clinch County @ Turner County
  • Wilcox County @ Dublin
  • Deerfield @ Strong Rock Christian
GISA
  • Valwood @ SGA
  • John Hancock @ Georgia Christian
  • Edmund Burke @ Brookwood
  • Gatewood @ Southland
  • Grace Christian @ Westwood
  • Westminster Schools of Augusta @ Crisp Academy
Independent
  • Stewart County @ Baker County

