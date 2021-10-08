Ask the Expert
Vienna deals with flash flood

Vienna Police officers help stranded residents (Velvet Layfield)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Heavy rains that drenched the Dooly County area Thursday have left a backup of rainwater in the city of Vienna.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said that water also went over the roadway on Five Points Road just south of Clemons Road in Unadilla. Please find an alternate route to travel. The Dooly County Road Department has been notified of the situation.

Vienna had flash flooding (Velvet Layfield)
Flash flooding is also reported in Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County.

WALB’s Weather Forecaster Anthony Bordanaro says today is the last day of a humid and wet pattern. Rainfall tracks north and east. Flash flooding is possible in Coffee, Dooly, Crisp, Ben Hill, Wilcox, and Pulaski Counties. Some of those spots have gotten more than 6′' of rainfall just yesterday and today

As lunchtime passes, we will see drier air begin to filter in.

