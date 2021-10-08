Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was found shot to death in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD).

On Friday, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Timmons Drive.

Police found Jamarion Scott with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) assistance with the investigation.

Scott’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line (1-800) 597-8477 or the Tifton Police Department (229) 391-3991.

