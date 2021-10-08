Ask the Expert
Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

