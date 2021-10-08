So. GA sees flash flooding, high winds

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Heavy rains that drenched the Dooly County area Thursday have left a backup of rainwater in the city of Vienna. High winds damaged a mobile home in Coffee Co, in the Bowens Mill Road area near Ambrose. Flash flooding is also reported in Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said that water also went over the roadway on Five Points Road just south of Clemons Road in Unadilla. Please find an alternate route to travel. The Dooly County Road Department has been notified of the situation.

Vienna had flash flooding (Velvet Layfield) (WALB)

WALB’s Weather Forecaster Anthony Bordanaro says today is the last day of a humid and wet pattern. Rainfall tracks north and east. Flash flooding is possible in Coffee, Dooly, Crisp, Ben Hill, Wilcox, and Pulaski Counties. Some of those spots have gotten more than 6′' of rainfall just yesterday and today

As lunchtime passes, we will see drier air begin to filter in.

