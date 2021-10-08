Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

The acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania says in a release that 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while he was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Kortz told authorities that he and Vignone used to be neighbors, and he believes Vignone and his family poisoned Kortz and his family with cyanide.

Kortz has been assigned a public defender.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piggly Wiggly Food For Less opening in Albany in November
New Albany grocery store opening, looking to hire
The Chamber and Bankers Asso. both spoke out against the Biden idea.
Ga. bankers, Chamber decry Biden plan to share bank balances
The Ally Johnson Case
A year later: Ally Johnson’s family, community still grieving over her death
BASF expands its facility in Sparks.
BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility
The Cuthbert Police Department is investigating a string of shootings that left one person hurt...
Cuthbert police still investigating a string of recent gunfire incidents

Latest News

The Fairbanks Job Center is holding a job fair this week, where employment seekers can visit...
US hiring may have risen last month in a sign of resilience
A witness describes finding a slain mail carrier on Thursday morning.
Witness: Postal worker killed was just 'doing his job'
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, customers look at smart phones in San Francisco....
Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows