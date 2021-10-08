Phoebe Updates COVID-19 Numbers, prepares for surgeries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 62

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 17

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,204

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 379

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 96

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 67,321

“While our COVID numbers remain high relative to periods outside of surges, they continue to decrease steadily as transmission of the virus slows in our communities. Even though our numbers dropped throughout September, that was our third worst month of the pandemic when measured by average daily COVID census and COVID deaths. We continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and take other prudent steps to help us prevent another surge,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.

Phoebe is preparing to resume a full surgical schedule after suspending most surgeries in mid-August to free up bed space for COVID patients and to allow surgical team members to work on COVID units. “With COVID patient volumes decreasing, we were able to resume outpatient surgical procedures at our main campus this week. We expect to reopen for all surgical procedures in the next two to three weeks,” said Dianna Grant, MD, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer. “We know this has been a difficult period for patients who had to postpone non-urgent procedures, as well as for our surgical teams and independent physicians who utilize our operating suites. We look forward to getting back to normal soon,” Dr. Grant added.

Dr. Dianna Grant, Chief Medical Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (WALB)

During the height of the current COVID surge, Phoebe instituted a helping hands program through which non-clinical Phoebe employees, as well as clinically-trained employees who do not typically work at the bedside, volunteered to work in patient care areas. Four hundred Phoebe Family members signed up to serve as helping hands. They worked 4,500 hours in 13 units or departments, relieving pressure on frontline caregivers and allowing them to focus on COVID patients.

“We certainly owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those who helped out. They exemplify the Phoebe spirit and culture, and I am extremely proud of how the Phoebe Family has responded to this latest wave of COVID cases, always keeping the needs of our patients as their top priority,” Steiner said.

