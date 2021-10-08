Fine fall weather for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a rainy week, rainfall amounts were variable ranging from 1″-7″ with isolated amounts of 10″+. Heavy rain early Friday caused flash flooding with several areas reporting flooded homes and water rescues. Much drier air is filtering into SGA however a few showers are possible through the evening.

Definitely much drier conditions are tap for the weekend. A sun/cloud mix but virtually little rain. This trend continues Sunday and through next week for an extended dry period.

Seasonal temperatures rather comfortable with highs mid 80s and lows mid 60s. Next week tons of sunshine but warmer as highs top upper 80s around 90s while lows hold in the mid 60s.upper 80s.

In the tropics there’s an area of concern off the Carolina coast. The disturbance has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. No impacts are expected across SGA.

