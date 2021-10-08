Ask the Expert
Fine fall weather for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a rainy week, rainfall amounts were variable ranging from 1″-7″ with isolated amounts of 10″+. Heavy rain early Friday caused flash flooding with several areas reporting flooded homes and water rescues. Much drier air is filtering into SGA however a few showers are possible through the evening.

Definitely much drier conditions are tap for the weekend. A sun/cloud mix but virtually little rain. This trend continues Sunday and through next week for an extended dry period.

Seasonal temperatures rather comfortable with highs mid 80s and lows mid 60s. Next week tons of sunshine but warmer as highs top upper 80s around 90s while lows hold in the mid 60s.upper 80s.

In the tropics there’s an area of concern off the Carolina coast. The disturbance has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. No impacts are expected across SGA.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

