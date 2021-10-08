Finally drying out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In less than 24 hours, the closed low responsible for the rainy weather finally moves away! Showers are likely early Friday then end from west to east through the afternoon into the overnight. A few clouds linger with gradual clearing into Saturday. Sunshine and warm mid 80s will be on tap for the weekend.

This begins extended dry period with high pressure in control through next week. Temperatures rise slightly above average with highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows mid-upper 60s. Long range forecast models are indicating a plunge of cooler air in about 10 days.

In the tropics, there’s an area of low pressure off the Carolina coast moving northeast. Minimal chances of tropical development however it could impact the east coast with gusty winds and heavy rain.

There are no other areas of tropical interest in the Atlantic.

