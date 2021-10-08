Ask the Expert
Dry, Comfortable Weekend Ahead

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today is the last day of a humid and wet pattern.

We’re starting off in the low to mid 70s. This is more than 10 degrees above normal.

Rainfall is expected for most this morning as it tracks north and east. Flash flooding is possible in Coffee, Dooly, Crisp, Ben Hill, Wilcox and Pulaski. Some of those spots have gotten more than 6′' of rainfall just yesterday and today

As lunchtime passes, we will see drier air begin to filter in.

Conditions are looking swell for evening football games. The weekend will also trend dry.

Temps in the mid 80s with lows getting as low as 61 degrees in some spots. A warmup is on the way for the beginning of the workweek. Potentially hitting 90 degrees by midweek.

