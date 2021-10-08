Ask the Expert
Atkinson Co. Schools close early, postpone football game

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - Atkinson Co. Schools sent out a Facebook post Friday to parents and guardians, announcing that PES, ACMS, & ACHS do not have water.

All buses will run around 12:30-1:00 Friday. If you would like to pick your child up early, he/she will not be counted absent.

Regarding bus drop off, If no one is going to be home to meet your child (children), please contact the school to arrange drop-off/pick-up arrangements.

Also, tonight’s football game against Irwin County has been RESCHEDULED for Saturday night 10/9/2021 at 7:00.

