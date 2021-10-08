Albany man arrested for assault

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, October 5, Albany Police responded to 1200 Kingstown Court for a disorderly conduct call with injures.

They found a 30-year-old man inside the back of the ambulance awaiting transport to the hospital for treatment for a laceration on the throat.

Officers made their way inside the home and observed the front door frame knocked down and broken. At that point, This case was forwarded to investigations.

Marquis McCloud, age 31 was charged with aggravated assault with a cutting tool, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property.

McCloud turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center late Wednesday night. He was interviewed and subsequently transported to the jail.

