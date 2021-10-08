Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany man arrested for assault

By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, October 5, Albany Police responded to 1200 Kingstown Court for a disorderly conduct call with injures.

They found a 30-year-old man inside the back of the ambulance awaiting transport to the hospital for treatment for a laceration on the throat. 

Officers made their way inside the home and observed the front door frame knocked down and broken. At that point, This case was forwarded to investigations.

Marquis McCloud, age 31 was charged with aggravated assault with a cutting tool, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property.

McCloud turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center late Wednesday night. He was interviewed and subsequently transported to the jail.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piggly Wiggly Food For Less opening in Albany in November
New Albany grocery store opening, looking to hire
The Chamber and Bankers Asso. both spoke out against the Biden idea.
Ga. bankers, Chamber decry Biden plan to share bank balances
The Ally Johnson Case
A year later: Ally Johnson’s family, community still grieving over her death
BASF expands its facility in Sparks.
BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility
The Cuthbert Police Department is investigating a string of shootings that left one person hurt...
Cuthbert police still investigating a string of recent gunfire incidents

Latest News

Phoebe is preparing to resume a full surgical schedule (Source: WALB)
Phoebe Updates COVID-19 Numbers, prepares for surgeries
Nigel died in a drive-by shooting in Albany on Sunday.
Reward for information in Nigel Brown death over $17K
Vienna Police officers help stranded residents (Velvet Layfield)
Vienna deals with flash flood
Albany Federal Building
18 South Georgians charged in federal drug, gun crimes