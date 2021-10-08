Ask the Expert
Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and one suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community. Before the arrest, a nearby school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police asked concerned relatives of residents to gather at a nearby firehouse.

The Gateway Village website describes the apartment complex about a half-mile (.8 km) east of the District of Columbia as an “affordable rental community for seniors age 62+” with studio and one-bedroom units.”

The shooter prepared to surrender even before police arrived, a fellow resident identified only as Donald told WUSA TV.

“I saw him after the shooting. He had come up to his place. When I stuck my head out after the fire alarm, he was laying prostate on the floor, arms spread out and the weapon put six feet in front of him,” Donald said.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

