18 South Georgians charged in federal drug, gun crimes

Albany Federal Building(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against 18 individuals as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) on-going investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Southwest Georgia.

A federal grand jury returned a sealed, 45-count indictment on Sept. 16 alleging violations of drug conspiracy, drug distribution, drug possession with the intent to distribute, firearm possession by convicted felons, and firearm possession during the commission of drug crimes.

  • Juanjava Boggerty, 47, of Tifton
  • Bradrick Boston, 32, of Tifton
  • Rafon Carithers, 32, of Tifton
  • Jehmeil Carmichael, 34, of Tifton
  • Clenton Davis, 32, of Ashburn
  • Keilaysha Dixon, 22, of Tifton
  • Vontesha Dixon, 30, of Tifton
  • Brian Foster, 29, of Tifton
  • Dante Hille, 27, of Ashburn
  • Darrell Mack, 32, of Tifton
  • McKevor Mulkey, 31, of Tifton
  • Dmya Norris, 24, of Tifton
  • Tevin Parker, 27, of Tifton
  • Rishaun Richardson, 25 of Tifton
  • Courtney Taylor, 38 of Tifton
  • Jala Taylor, 23 of Tifton
  • Keyuntran Taylor, 21 of Ashburn
  • Damarius Williams, 24 of Tifton

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. This case is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives (ATF), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Tifton Police Department, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Ellis and Leah McEwen are prosecuting the case. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

