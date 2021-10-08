18 South Georgians charged in federal drug, gun crimes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against 18 individuals as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) on-going investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Southwest Georgia.

A federal grand jury returned a sealed, 45-count indictment on Sept. 16 alleging violations of drug conspiracy, drug distribution, drug possession with the intent to distribute, firearm possession by convicted felons, and firearm possession during the commission of drug crimes.

Juanjava Boggerty, 47, of Tifton

Bradrick Boston, 32, of Tifton

Rafon Carithers, 32, of Tifton

Jehmeil Carmichael, 34, of Tifton

Clenton Davis, 32, of Ashburn

Keilaysha Dixon, 22, of Tifton

Vontesha Dixon, 30, of Tifton

Brian Foster, 29, of Tifton

Dante Hille, 27, of Ashburn

Darrell Mack, 32, of Tifton

McKevor Mulkey, 31, of Tifton

Dmya Norris, 24, of Tifton

Tevin Parker, 27, of Tifton

Rishaun Richardson, 25 of Tifton

Courtney Taylor, 38 of Tifton

Jala Taylor, 23 of Tifton

Keyuntran Taylor, 21 of Ashburn

Damarius Williams, 24 of Tifton

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. This case is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives (ATF), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Tifton Police Department, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Ellis and Leah McEwen are prosecuting the case. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

