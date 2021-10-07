Ask the Expert
WeatherSTEM stations in Lowndes County helps collect real-time weather data

Lowndes County has added two new WeatherSTEM stations.
Lowndes County has added two new WeatherSTEM stations.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - New technology in Lowndes County is giving the community more accurate weather information and a live look outside.

Whether it’s a cloudy day, a storm rolling in, or bright sunshine in the sky, the WeatherSTEM station collects all the weather data.

Lowndes County Spokesperson Meghan Barwick said this helps with their response to weather events.

“Not only will they allow residents to see real-time weather data, but they will let emergency management, as well as first responders, government officials, see real time-weather data in the event of severe weather coming into our community,” said Barwick.

Each station has multiple weather sensors and a livestream camera.

Whether it’s a cloudy day, a storm rolling in, or bright sunshine in the sky, the WeatherSTEM station collects all the weather data.(WALB)

Anyone can see the current weather conditions outside.

This helps emergency crew managers be able to see if it’s safe to respond.

Pine Grove Middle School had the first WeatherSTEM station in the county. Now, two more are at the Emergency Operations Center and at the county’s utilities department at Grassy Pond.

From temperature, humidity, wind and rainfall measurements to forecasts for the next upcoming weeks, the data from these stations help improve forecasting for everyone in the area.

Pine Grove Middle School had the first WeatherSTEM station in the county. Now, two more are at the Emergency Operations Center and at the county’s utilities department at Grassy Pond.(WALB)

“These WeatherSTEM stations will provide more accurate real-time data that forecasters with the national weather service can use to monitor approaching storms and better forecast for our community,” said Barwick.

You can access the WeatherSTEM stations by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

