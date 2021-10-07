Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta focusing on clean-up efforts during ‘Georgia Cities Week’

The city and county annual river cleanup event takes place this Saturday.
The city and county annual river cleanup event takes place this Saturday.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Cities across South Georgia have been celebrating ”Cities Week.”

This year’s theme is “Shaping the Future.”

Valdosta has been celebrating community achievements, hosting different events where people can...
Valdosta has been celebrating community achievements, hosting different events where people can take pride and showcase their city.(WALB)

Valdosta has been celebrating community achievements, hosting different events where people can take pride and showcase their city.

This year, they’re focusing on clean-ups and making the area more beautiful.

The annual “Love Your River” clean-up happens Saturday.

WWALS Watershed Coalition is partnering.

You can volunteer at four different waterway sites.

“It’s really important for residents to really get out there and take pride in their community because we have a beautiful community here in Valdosta and it’s really a team effort. Our staff works hard each day to make sure that our community is litter-free, and it’s clean and looks beautiful, but it’s always really fun to engage with residents and connect with them and be able to do it hand in hand,” said Ashlyn Johnson, public information officer for the city.

Last year was the first time city and county hosted the clean-up event.

More than 100 people volunteered.

You can volunteer at four different waterway sites.
You can volunteer at four different waterway sites.(WALB)

They hope for a good turnout this year.

If you want to help, you can sign up the day of or online at the city or county’s website.

For a full list of different events the city is hosting this week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piggly Wiggly Food For Less opening in Albany in November
New Albany grocery store opening, looking to hire
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a...
APD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
You may see them cruising around Valdosta State University. To wrap up police week, we’re...
VSU police chief calls for vigilance following Friday fight incident

Latest News

4C Academy. (Source: WALB)
4C Academy selected as College and Career Academy of the Year
The campaign kicked off Thursday at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
Toys for Tots kicks off in the Good Life City
Erynn Allison is a 17-year-old student at Tift County High School. She started showing...
Tifton student competing in Georgia National Fair livestock competition
Sumter County
Solar tech company to bring over 500 jobs to Sumter Co.