Valdosta focusing on clean-up efforts during ‘Georgia Cities Week’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Cities across South Georgia have been celebrating ”Cities Week.”

This year’s theme is “Shaping the Future.”

Valdosta has been celebrating community achievements, hosting different events where people can take pride and showcase their city. (WALB)

This year, they’re focusing on clean-ups and making the area more beautiful.

The annual “Love Your River” clean-up happens Saturday.

WWALS Watershed Coalition is partnering.

You can volunteer at four different waterway sites.

“It’s really important for residents to really get out there and take pride in their community because we have a beautiful community here in Valdosta and it’s really a team effort. Our staff works hard each day to make sure that our community is litter-free, and it’s clean and looks beautiful, but it’s always really fun to engage with residents and connect with them and be able to do it hand in hand,” said Ashlyn Johnson, public information officer for the city.

Last year was the first time city and county hosted the clean-up event.

More than 100 people volunteered.

They hope for a good turnout this year.

If you want to help, you can sign up the day of or online at the city or county’s website.

