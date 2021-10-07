Toys for Tots kicks off in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of year again to donate to Toys For Tots.

The campaign kicked off Thursday at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

Toys for Tots is the largest Department of Defense outreach program and serves as an avenue for the Marine Corps’ charity organizations and the community to provide toys for underprivileged children.

The dates to register your children up to 12-years-olds will be Oct. 25-28 and Nov. 1-4.

You can also register online until Dec. 5.

Registration will take place at The Salvation Army in Albany, 304 West 2nd Avenue. Just look for the big, red tent.

