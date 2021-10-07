Tifton student competing in Georgia National Fair livestock competition

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) -This year, one of Tifton’s very own will be showing off her sheep at the Georgia National Fair.

She is part of the Junior Ambassador livestock Program, which is where 10 students from Georgia are chosen to participate in a livestock competition.

Erynn Allison is a 17-year-old student at Tift County High School.

She started showing livestock when she was 13 after needing a supervised agricultural experience for FFA.

“My youth pastor was like, ‘hey would like to show a sheep with me. I was like yeah, we’ll see what this is about.’ I showed with him for two years and then after that, I got to purchase my own sheep and it just grew from there,” said Allison.

Showing livestock for four years, Allison said seeing gradual success and improvement is what kept her interested.

“My first year, I was not good by any means. I got last in every class, but that was success for me because I was showing up and doing what I wanted to do. As I kept spending time with my livestock, I started winning classes, I started winning showmanship and then I got reserve champion at my county show last year,” said Allison.

Maggie Dimes is the chief marketing and business development officer at the Georgia National Fair. (WALB)

Georgia National Fair Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie Dimes said the junior ambassador program is a way to get kids involved in agriculture and agro-business.

“These youth are our future, and we need as many bright minds as we can in the industry,” said Dimes.

Dimes said even though the fair was cancelled last year, the junior ambassador program went on.

“It was definitely bittersweet because nothing beats the mixture of livestock with entertainment of the fair,” said Dimes.

Allison did apply to the program last year but wasn’t accepted. After getting in this year, she gives other students a reason to get involved in agriculture.

“I’ve learned what it means to be hardworking and to really care about something. Not only do these projects develop the animals but they develop the students that raise those animals,” said Allison.

The sheep Allison will be showing on Saturday. (WALB)

She said competing in shows and being a part of the junior ambassador program have taught her important life lessons and have made an impact on her future.

“Right now, the plan is to be an agriculture educator. Just so I can share the passion that I’ve developed. It will be really cool to be able to see other people’s eyes light up when they discover a passion for agriculture,” said Allison.

If you’d like to show your support for Allison, she will be showing on Saturday at the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.