TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a successful turtle nesting season on Tybee Island.

People with Tybee’s Sea Turtle Project say all of the nests hatched safely.

On Monday, turtle season came to an end here on Tybee. Volunteers with the Sea Turtle Project say it was a longer season than usual due to the rain, but even with a bit of a delay the season ended on a high note.

For the last five months there were turtle nests spread all along Tybee’s five miles of beach. This year there were 19 nests and all of them hatched.

Tammy Smith, the Tybee Island Sea Turtle Project coordinator, says about 2,000 babies safely emerged from their nests. Smith says she’s very pleased with the season and all the hard work the volunteers put in to keep the turtles safe.

Every year, Smith says the community gets more and more aware of the nesting season and she attributes a lot of this year’s success to that.

“I think it’s just awareness. People being aware of what’s out here and helping us monitor the beach for lights and keeping the beaches clean and filling in the holes, keeping the dogs off the beach, which is a big issue out here. I just think overall it’s a combination of things,” Smith said.

Smith says, statewide, there were about 2,500 nests this year.

Since all the nests are gone here people can have lights out on the beach again at night. Smith does remind people to still fill in their holes when they leave and keep the beach a clean and safe habitat.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.