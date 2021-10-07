Solar tech company to bring over 500 jobs to Sumter Co.

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that NanoPV, a solar technologies company, will invest more than $36 million in Sumter County and bring more than 500 jobs to the county.

The company will be opening a manufacturing and distribution facility in Sumter County.

NanoPV is a “pioneering U.S solar technology company with nearly 20 years of experience in solar cell technologies, panel manufacturing, and system integration,” a release from Kemp’s office said.

The facility will operate in an existing 56,000-square-foot facility at 301 Martin Marietta Drive. There will be jobs in solar manufacturing, quality control, operations and maintenance, research and development and marketing.

“This incredible investment by NanoPV in Americus is a testament to Georgia’s thriving solar environment and our laser focus on bringing big projects to rural parts of our state,” Kemp said. “Over 500 new, good-paying jobs will leverage the unique assets of Sumter County and south Georgia and help lead to generational growth across the entire region.”

“I’ve always been a firm believer in renewable energy and in the relationship I have built with NanoPV Solar through almost six years,” said Rusty Warner, executive director of the Americus-Sumter Payroll Development Authority. “I am excited to be a part of this project, especially when we all are heading into a ‘renewable world.’ NanoPV Solar is what other ancillary solar companies are looking to be around. A big thank you to my board, South Georgia Technical College, and to the southern hospitality of the Sumter leaders and people.”

“NanoPV is one of the pioneering, most advanced solar technology companies in the world to manufacture energy-efficient, third generation solar panels cost effectively,” Dr. Anna Selvan John, NanoPV CEO and president, said. “We are very proud to execute our largest solar manufacturing entity at Americus, Sumter County. We thank the State of Georgia, Governor Kemp, the Sumter County community, Quick Start, and the economic development authority. Currently, the project pipeline of NanoPV, with the capacity of more than 2.5GW solar system projects nationally and internationally, ensures further expansion of our manufacturing capacity rapidly.”

