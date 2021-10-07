Rainy days coming to an end

(AP) - Light to moderate rain soaked SGA Wednesday. Following a brief lull in the activity the next round of rain arrives overnight. Only a few more days of the soggy weather before a change in the weather pattern brings drier back.

Watch for the wetter weather with periods of light to moderate rain Thursday into Friday. Finally a cold front slides east pushing the moisture out and ushering in drier air. This sets the stage for a delightful fall weekend filled with sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Highs top mid 80s while lows drop into the mid 60s.

Next week mostly dry with only a slight chance for rain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.