Lee Co. cuts property tax millage rate

Lee County
Lee County(WALB)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday lowered the millage rate on property tax by almost 12%.

The commissioners lowered the property tax millage rate from 14.098 to 12.43. That means for a $100,000 home, the property tax would decrease by almost $67.

The re-evaluation done in Lee County increased home prices by approximately 6%, so commissioners wanted to lower the millage rate double at 12%.

According to Commission Chairman Billy Mathis, with the school board taxes, that makes the Lee County millage rate at 28.23.

Lee County officials said that is approximately 16.5% lower than Dougherty County.

Mathis said growth and fiscal responsibility in Lee County allowed commissioners to lower the millage rate, while not cutting services like public safety.

