Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

The Good Life City excited for return of ASU homecoming festivities

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a year without the tradition, Homecoming week is back and in full effect at Albany State University.

The people of the Good Life City are ready to celebrate one of its biggest events of the year.

With this year’s Homecoming celebration comes some change, like rescheduling the homecoming concert. But this is one of the first big events in Albany since the pandemic started.

| RELATED: Albany State homecoming events are back. Find where and when festivities will be.

“I think it’s we’re going back to the new normal now. And I think it’s exciting. You know, we can do things that we weren’t able to do last year. And we just want everybody to have fun and be safe and enjoy,” Tanyon Burk, an Albany resident, said.

Albany residents, like Tanyon Burk left, and Jennifer Mack, right, are excited for the return...
Albany residents, like Tanyon Burk left, and Jennifer Mack, right, are excited for the return of ASU homecoming festivities. (WALB)

University officials said there are modifications to events, by adding pre-registration and limited attendance. People are also strongly encouraged to wear masks both inside and outside, regardless of vaccination status.

To find out more information on Albany State Univerity’s COVID-19 safety guidelines you can visit asurams.edu.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a...
APD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Piggly Wiggly Food For Less opening in Albany in November
New Albany grocery store opening, looking to hire
You may see them cruising around Valdosta State University. To wrap up police week, we’re...
VSU police chief calls for vigilance following Friday fight incident
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

WALB
Albany Resident's Reaction to ASU's Homecoming Week
WALB
Fire Department Encouraging Fire Safety this Week
BASF expands its facility in Sparks.
BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility
For Fire Prevention Week, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated safety practices for...
VFD: Teaching fire safety at an early age is key