The Good Life City excited for return of ASU homecoming festivities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a year without the tradition, Homecoming week is back and in full effect at Albany State University.

The people of the Good Life City are ready to celebrate one of its biggest events of the year.

With this year’s Homecoming celebration comes some change, like rescheduling the homecoming concert. But this is one of the first big events in Albany since the pandemic started.

“I think it’s we’re going back to the new normal now. And I think it’s exciting. You know, we can do things that we weren’t able to do last year. And we just want everybody to have fun and be safe and enjoy,” Tanyon Burk, an Albany resident, said.

Albany residents, like Tanyon Burk left, and Jennifer Mack, right, are excited for the return of ASU homecoming festivities. (WALB)

University officials said there are modifications to events, by adding pre-registration and limited attendance. People are also strongly encouraged to wear masks both inside and outside, regardless of vaccination status.

To find out more information on Albany State Univerity’s COVID-19 safety guidelines you can visit asurams.edu.

